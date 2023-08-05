Watch CBS News
Police: Driver Lewis Chimbay-Vizhny facing DWI charges after striking 2 on sidewalk in Queens

NEW YORK -- A man is accused of driving drunk and striking two pedestrians in Queens on Friday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Roosevelt Avenue and 103rd Street in Corona.

A witness told police the driver of a Toyota SUV was traveling along Roosevelt when he made a left and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting a 30-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the driver, identified as 41-year-old Lewis Chimbay-Vizhny, was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI and operating a motor vehicle with blood alcohol over .08.

