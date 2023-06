Thermal imaging used to find lost hikers in Dutchess County

Thermal imaging used to find lost hikers in Dutchess County

Thermal imaging used to find lost hikers in Dutchess County

PINE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Two hikers were rescued from a wooded area in Dutchess County on Tuesday.

The sheriff's department used thermal imaging to find the hikers in Stissing Mountain.

Technology tracked them from 4,000 feet with coordination from rescuers on the ground.

The hikers were found and escorted to safety.