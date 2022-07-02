Platinum-selling rapper Dupré Kelly joins Newark City Council: "I had a conversation with Tupac Shakur about this day."

NEWARK, N.J. -- A hip-hop artist is now turning his talents to politics.

Platinum-selling rapper Dupré Kelly is now a councilmember in Newark's West Ward.

He and other elected officials were inaugurated Friday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Kelly is the first platinum-selling hip-hop artist in the United States to be elected to office.

The Newark-born rapper says he is ready to represent the people who feel unheard and unseen.

"I had a conversation with Tupac Shakur about this day. I wish he could be here to see me this day. Over 25 years ago, him and I had a conversation in an Orlando hotel room, and he said that we shouldn't move from our cities, dude. He said we should come back and create nonprofits and create youth initiatives and youth programs," Kelly said.

Kelly says he also wants to use his new role to speak to the next generation.