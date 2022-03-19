Stephen Stuart fatally shot after confrontation at Dunkin' in the Bronx

Man shot to death after dispute at Dunkin' Donuts in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A confrontation at a doughnut shop in the Bronx ended in a deadly shooting Friday.

The NYPD says the argument inside a Dunkin' spilled out into the street.

Sources tell CBS2 a female customer accused the victim of getting too close and that's when she called her boyfriend for help.

Balloons and candles were placed in front of 26-year-old Stephen Stuart's home. His family and friends stood on the stoop and sidewalk, mourning the loss and trying to understand why anyone would shoot their loved one.

Stuart, originally from Jamaica, moved to the Bronx just three months ago.

"I'm surprised someone would just hurt him like that over nothing," Stuart's aunt told CBS2's Cory James.

She says a witness told the family a woman standing in line at a Dunkin' near Gun Hill Road and Holland Avenue in the Williamsbridge section accused Stuart of being too close to her.

Police say that woman then called her boyfriend, who followed Stuart. Officers say they exchanged words before the suspect shot him about two blocks away.

"It's just sad. It's just sad," Stuart's aunt said.

One neighbor says violence in the area happens often.

"I don't really feel safe, especially at night. During the day, yeah, taking kids to school and bringing them back home, but not at night. I'm surprised this happened during the day, so, like, now I'm confused," she said.

Stuart leaves behind his mother and two sisters, who are in Jamaica. His family is heartbroken over a sudden and senseless loss.

"For anyone that have any information about these people that killed my nephew, please help us because we don't even know them ourself," Stuart's aunt said.

Loved ones say Stuart's mom was rushed to the hospital after she was told her son had been murdered. We're told he was working at a restaurant in the city and supported his family in Jamaica.

Police say there is video taken inside the store that shows the woman and the victim had no physical contact. They have not released that video at this hour.