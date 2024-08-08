CrossFit Games will continue in Fort Worth after athlete drowns during swimming portion CrossFit Games will continue in Fort Worth after athlete drowns during swimming portion 01:57

FORT WORTH – A CrossFit Games athlete who drowned Thursday morning in Marine Creek Lake has been identified.

Lazar Ðukić, 28, of Serbia, died during the swimming portion of individual event No. 1 at the 2024 CrossFit Games, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office and CrossFit CEO Don Faul.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to help Fort Worth police after the athlete went underwater around 8 a.m. and didn't come up, according to Craig Trojacek, a fire department spokesperson.

With assistance from the Fort Worth Police Department dive team and drones, the body was recovered about an hour later, Trojacek said.

Lazar Dukic

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the city has coordinated mental health and grief counselors to support those who might need it.

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of a CrossFit athlete during a CrossFit Games swimming event this morning," Parker said. "Our hearts go out to the athlete's family, friends, and the entire CrossFit community."

CBS News Texas' chopper was over the lake and saw first responders pulling a body out of the water and putting it in a body bag. A witness recounted the moments surrounding the drowning.

Faul said the rest of Thursday's events and activities were canceled.

"The well-being of our competitors is our first priority and we are heartbroken by this tragic event," CrossFit posted on social media.

CrossFit is working closely with investigators as the community comes to terms with a young life taken too soon.

"There's a lot of people in the community who are hurting right now that are really sad and knew the athlete well," Faul said. "They loved and respected this person. A lot of people are mourning. We want to do everything we can to support the community, to support the family."

CBS News Texas chopper

A GoFundMe established for Ðukić's family has raised more than $140,000.

Meanwhile, Faul said his organization received a permit and certificate of insurance from the Tarrant Regional Water District

"For an event like this, we have a fully documented safety plan," Faul said. "As you know, we had safety personnel on site throughout the event."

This is the first time the CrossFit Games were held in Fort Worth. Previous locations include Carson, California, and Madison, Wisconsin.

The 2024 CrossFit Games kicked off on Thursday and will continue through Sunday.

"After careful thought and many conversations internally, with athletes, and with Lazar Đukić's family, it's been decided that the CrossFit Games will continue throughout the remainder of the weekend at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas," a message from the organization's PR firm states.

Friday's events will begin with a special tribute honoring Đukić at Dickies Arena at 10 a.m.