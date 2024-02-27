Driver wanted after deadly crash involving MTA bus in Brooklyn, police say

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a driver who left the scene of a deadly crash involving an MTA bus Monday night in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Lorimer Street.

Police said a Mercedes collided with the MTA bus, causing a 33-year-old passenger to be ejected from the car.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the Mercedes driver fled on foot on Walton Street toward Broadway.

The MTA bus driver and a 41-year-old passenger were also hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.