Watch CBS News
Crime

Farmingville hit-and-run driver stopped, got out of car, then took off, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are searching for a driver they say hit a man and left him lying in the street, where he was struck by a second vehicle and died. 

The victim, 56-year-old Alberto Perea Vazquez, was crossing Horseblock Road near Raymond Avenue around 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 in Farmingville when he was hit by the first car.

Police said the driver initially stopped and got out, but then drove off.

Vazquez was then struck by the second car, which stayed on the scene. 

Investigators are searching for a gray 2003 to 2007 four-door Honda Accord with a missing passenger side mirror. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the mobile app or online at www.P3Tips.com.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 10:43 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.