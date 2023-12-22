Farmingville hit-and-run driver stopped, got out of car, then took off, police say

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are searching for a driver they say hit a man and left him lying in the street, where he was struck by a second vehicle and died.

The victim, 56-year-old Alberto Perea Vazquez, was crossing Horseblock Road near Raymond Avenue around 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 in Farmingville when he was hit by the first car.

Police said the driver initially stopped and got out, but then drove off.

Vazquez was then struck by the second car, which stayed on the scene.

Investigators are searching for a gray 2003 to 2007 four-door Honda Accord with a missing passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the mobile app or online at www.P3Tips.com.