Body camera footage shows speeding driver slam into New York state trooper's open car door
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Body camera video captured the moment a speeding driver took the door right off a New York state trooper's car.
It happened during a traffic stop along I-95 in New Rochelle.
The trooper was just about to get out of his vehicle when a driver smashed into the door.
The trooper had minor injuries.
State Police say it's a reminder to always move over when you see emergency vehicles stopped on the shoulder.
