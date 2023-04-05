Watch CBS News
Body camera footage shows speeding driver slam into New York state trooper's open car door

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Driver slams into New York state trooper's door in New Rochelle
Driver slams into New York state trooper's door in New Rochelle 00:26

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Body camera video captured the moment a speeding driver took the door right off a New York state trooper's car.

It happened during a traffic stop along I-95 in New Rochelle.

The trooper was just about to get out of his vehicle when a driver smashed into the door.

The trooper had minor injuries.

State Police say it's a reminder to always move over when you see emergency vehicles stopped on the shoulder.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 7:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

