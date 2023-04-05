Body camera footage shows speeding driver slam into New York state trooper's open car door

Driver slams into New York state trooper's door in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Body camera video captured the moment a speeding driver took the door right off a New York state trooper's car.

It happened during a traffic stop along I-95 in New Rochelle.

The trooper was just about to get out of his vehicle when a driver smashed into the door.

This is why you move over! During a recent traffic stop on I-95 in New Rochelle, Trooper Robert Schaeffer was exiting his patrol vehicle when a passing motorist failed to move over & took the door off his vehicle. Trooper Schaeffer suffered minor injuries & thankfully survived. pic.twitter.com/paHCvaThuI — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) April 5, 2023

The trooper had minor injuries.

State Police say it's a reminder to always move over when you see emergency vehicles stopped on the shoulder.