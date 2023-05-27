Driver shot by New York State Police trooper at DWI checkpoint near LaGuardia Airport

Driver shot by police at DWI checkpoint near LaGuardia

NEW YORK -- One person was shot as a chaotic scene involving New York State Police troopers at a DWI checkpoint unfolded on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens late Friday night.

The shooting caused major traffic near LaGuardia Airport overnight as the eastbound side of the parkway was closed for quite some time.

State police said troopers on DWI patrol started pursuing the suspect's vehicle at around 10:45 p.m. A trooper shot the suspect after he did not comply and continued moving his vehicle toward the troopers after the pursuit, according to police.

The suspect was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in Flushing. Police did not provide information on his condition.

A passenger in the suspect's car was uninjured, police said.

State police, NYPD and the Queens County District Attorney's Office are investigating.