Driver runs red light, injures 4 pedestrians in Midtown, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Four people were hurt in Midtown on Sunday afternoon after a driver hit them and kept going.

Police said the driver ran a red light and struck the pedestrians at 48th Street and Sixth Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

A witness told CBS New York a yellow cab hit the pedestrians and a baby was among those hurt.

"The light is red ... and he go, keep going," Ahmed Sory said. "Everybody looking ... the baby. The car going on the other side and he fall on the floor. Everybody run. He take the baby, and the baby got blood over there."

The FDNY said all of the injuries were minor.

No arrests have been made.