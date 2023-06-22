Driver, passenger hospitalized after car slams into 2 homes, overturns in Oceanside, Long Island

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. -- Police say a man lost control of his Mercedes Benz and crashed into two homes late Wednesday night on Long Island.

The car struck a utility pole, collided with a parked vehicle and the houses before flipping over.

The 45-year-old driver and his 37-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Harvey Avenue in Oceanside.

Police said both homes were badly damaged. They were occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff will have more on this story coming up on CBS2 News at Noon.