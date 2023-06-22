Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver, passenger hospitalized after car slams into 2 homes, overturns in Oceanside, Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. -- Police say a man lost control of his Mercedes Benz and crashed into two homes late Wednesday night on Long Island. 

The car struck a utility pole, collided with a parked vehicle and the houses before flipping over.

The 45-year-old driver and his 37-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital. 

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Harvey Avenue in Oceanside.

Police said both homes were badly damaged. They were occupied at the time, but no one was injured. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff will have more on this story coming up on CBS2 News at Noon.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 10:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.