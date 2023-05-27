Driver killed after car slams into back of truck on Staten Island Expressway service road

Driver killed after car slams into back of truck on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- A driver was killed after his car slammed into the back of a truck on a service road off the Staten Island Expressway.

A CBS2 viewer sent cellphone video showing the mangled car at the scene.

It happened at around 4:20 a.m. Saturday on Narrows Road North, which is near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

Neighbors said speeding is a concern in that area.

Police did not immediately release the driver's identity.