Driver killed after car slams into back of truck on Staten Island Expressway service road
NEW YORK -- A driver was killed after his car slammed into the back of a truck on a service road off the Staten Island Expressway.
A CBS2 viewer sent cellphone video showing the mangled car at the scene.
It happened at around 4:20 a.m. Saturday on Narrows Road North, which is near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.
Neighbors said speeding is a concern in that area.
Police did not immediately release the driver's identity.
