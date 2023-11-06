Driver in custody after hitting pedestrian, cyclist overnight in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Several people were injured when a driver lost control overnight in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

The chaotic scene unfolded around midnight near the corner of Halsey Street and Tompkins Avenue.

In total, five people were injured -- four taken to the hospital, and one treated on the scene.

Police said a black BMW struck a 19-year-old woman who was walking by and a 32-year-old man riding his bike.

The 19-year-old was rushed to Kings County Hospital with critical head injuries, and the 32-year-old was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have the 20-year-old driver in custody, but so far, no charges have been filed. They said there was also a passenger inside the vehicle at the time.

