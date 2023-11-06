Watch CBS News
Driver in custody after hitting pedestrian, cyclist overnight in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

By Zinnia Maldonado

CBS New York

NEW YORK - Several people were injured when a driver lost control overnight in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. 

The chaotic scene unfolded around midnight near the corner of Halsey Street and Tompkins Avenue. 

In total, five people were injured -- four taken to the hospital, and one treated on the scene.

Police said a black BMW struck a 19-year-old woman who was walking by and a 32-year-old man riding his bike. 

The 19-year-old was rushed to Kings County Hospital with critical head injuries, and the 32-year-old was also taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Police have the 20-year-old driver in custody, but so far, no charges have been filed. They said there was also a passenger inside the vehicle at the time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on November 6, 2023 / 5:28 AM EST

