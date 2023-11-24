Driver in custody after crashing into stairs at 157th Street subway station in Washington Heights
NEW YORK -- A driver was taken into custody Friday morning after crashing into a set of subway stairs in Upper Manhattan.
It happened shortly before 9:15 a.m. at the 157th Street station in Washington Heights.
Police said the driver was taken into custody on the scene. So far, no charges have been filed.
No one was injured in the crash, and it did not cause any significant damage.
