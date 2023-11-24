Watch CBS News
Driver in custody after crashing into stairs at 157th Street subway station in Washington Heights

NEW YORK -- A driver was taken into custody Friday morning after crashing into a set of subway stairs in Upper Manhattan. 

It happened shortly before 9:15 a.m. at the 157th Street station in Washington Heights

Police said the driver was taken into custody on the scene. So far, no charges have been filed. 

No one was injured in the crash, and it did not cause any significant damage. 

