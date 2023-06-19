Watch CBS News
Driver crashes through fence at St. John Cemetery in Queens, 2 people hurt

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Car goes off road in Queens, injures 2
Car goes off road in Queens, injures 2 01:05

NEW YORK -- A vehicle went off the road on Metropolitan Avenue in Queens, crashed through a fence at St. John Cemetery and injured two people on Monday. 

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. near Cooper Avenue, where Metropolitan Ave. splits the cemetery. 

One person was pinned under the vehicle and had to be rescued by first responders. 

Police did not immediately say how seriously the two people were hurt. 

