Driver could face DUI charge in crash that injured 3 pedestrians in Queens

Driver could face DUI charge in crash that injured 3 pedestrians

NEW YORK -- Charges are pending against the driver of an SUV involved in a crash in Queens that sent three pedestrians to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver is being held at the 115th Precinct and the charges could include DUI, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

The crash happened at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and 86th Street in Jackson Heights.

The driver of a red BMW lost control and crashed into a utility police after striking and injuring the three pedestrians, investigators said.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS2 appears to show the driver swerved left to avoid hitting a white van drifting into the lane.

The car was towed away but pieces of the front bumper remained on the ground at the scene. Video from earlier showed the car on the sidewalk with extensive damage to the front end.

According to police, the victims were crossing the street when they were hit. The impact sent all three flying onto the sidewalk. Witnesses reported hearing them scream for help.

The driver was also hospitalized, according to investigators.