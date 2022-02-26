Watch CBS News

Driver and passenger killed, 2 hurt after SUV crashed into flatbed on Cross Bronx Expressway

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two people were fatally injured and two were hurt when a driver crashed into another car and a flatbed truck on the Cross Bronx Expressway.

It happened on the westbound side near Rosedale Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. Friday, police said.

According to investigators, the flatbed was stopped in the right shoulder with a disabled tractor trailer. The 33-year-old driver of a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport left the right lane to avoid the flatbed, but collided with a 2013 Lincoln MKX in the center lane.

The impact caused the Mitsubishi to crash into the flatbed, police said.

Stephen Williams, 47, a passenger in the Mitsubishi, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police did not immediately release her identity.

A 32-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl in the back seat of the Mitsubishi were hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. No one in the flatbed or Lincoln was hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

