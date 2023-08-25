Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker Chad Michael Busto ordered to stay away from actress after arrest on Long Island

Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker ordered to stay away from actress

Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker ordered to stay away from actress

Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker ordered to stay away from actress

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Chad Michael Busto, the man accused of stalking actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore, was arraigned Friday on Long Island.

Busto, 43, allegedly went door-to-door until he found Barrymore's home in the Hamptons on Wednesday.

"I'm very against harm, like in general, really of like any living creature," said Busto on his way out of court.

Busto had plenty to say about his arrest for allegedly stalking Barrymore.

"I know that she cares about everybody on the planet, and I was looking for her help in this case," said Busto.

Busto, who prosecutors say has a long criminal history, claims he was trying to get the attention of Barrymore and other influential women for a lawsuit he's filed.

Southampton police said Busto alarmed Barrymore's neighbors in Sagaponack by riding a bicycle up private driveways. He was also seen on Barrymore's property, causing "reasonable fear of material harm to the health, safety or property of Drew Barrymore," police said.

Busto's arrest came days after he was seen on social media lunging at Barrymore on stage at the 92nd Street Y.

Busto's face was cut and bruised because, according to him, he willfully resisted arrest. He then went for a court-ordered GPS tracking device.

The court ordered him to stay away from Barrymore.

"I'm actually hoping that we can maybe repair our relationship if that needs it. But for the duration of the case, I'm going to have to have a stay away order," said Busto.

Entertainment lawyer Domenic Romano said Busto's intent is not relevant in court.

"Someone like this who has some vague, nebulous peace mission, who's making repeated conduct, shouting and appearing unannounced and uninvited on personal property, that is likely to be considered stalking by a court," said Romano.

The complaint states Busto's continuous course of conduct alarmed Barrymore, who was not home at the time but gave a sworn statement to police.

Barrymore's agent did not respond to our requests for comment.

Busto is due back in court Sept. 12. He plans to represent himself.