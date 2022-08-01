Drawbridge malfunction on Hutchinson River Parkway strands drivers for hours

NEW YORK -- A drawbridge malfunction on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx caused a nightmare for drivers.

A problem with a drawbridge at Bartow Avenue closed the Hutch in both directions for hours overnight.

Stuck drivers took to social media to plead for help, saying they had no way to get off the parkway.

New York City's Office of Emergency Management confirmed there was an equipment malfunction in a Tweet on Monday morning, but didn't provide other details.

The office also said there was a crash in the northbound lanes at the New England State Thruway.