Watch CBS News
Local News

Drawbridge malfunction on Hutchinson River Parkway strands drivers for hours

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Drivers stranded for hours due to Bronx drawbridge malfunction
Drivers stranded for hours due to Bronx drawbridge malfunction 00:34

NEW YORK -- A drawbridge malfunction on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx caused a nightmare for drivers. 

A problem with a drawbridge at Bartow Avenue closed the Hutch in both directions for hours overnight. 

Stuck drivers took to social media to plead for help, saying they had no way to get off the parkway. 

New York City's Office of Emergency Management confirmed there was an equipment malfunction in a Tweet on Monday morning, but didn't provide other details. 

The office also said there was a crash in the northbound lanes at the New England State Thruway. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 6:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.