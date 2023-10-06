Drake says he's stepping away from music to focus on health after new album release

Drake fans may have to savor his latest album for a little longer than planned as the artist announced Friday he will be taking a break from music to focus on his health.

The rapper, who just released a 23-song album, "For The Dogs," discussed his plans for the near future in Friday's episode of "Table For One," his SiriusXM show, which include focusing on himself and those around him.

"I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach," Drake revealed. "I need to focus on my health and I need to get right."

He also mentioned the desire to focus on taking care of those around him, including his 5-year-old son, Adonis, who he co-parents with French artist Sophie Brussaux. Adonis is featured on "For The Dogs," and drew the cover art for the album as well.

"I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to," the "Hotline Bling" singer said. "I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on, so I'm going to lock the door on the studio for a little bit."

Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage via Getty Images

For now, Drake said he doesn't know for sure when he'll be back in the recording booth, but said he was thinking "maybe a year…maybe a little longer."

The 36-year-old Canadian artist also posted a clip from the radio episode on an Instagram story with the caption, "See ya when I see ya."

Drake is set to perform in Toronto Friday and Saturday as part of his tour, It's All A Blur. No dates have been set for the five remaining shows on his tour in Ohio, Louisiana and Tennessee, according to his website.