Mayor Eric Adams participates in 2023 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Queens
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams was part of the 2023 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday.
It's the oldest, largest and most traditional dragon boat festival in the United States.
This year, 160 teams participated in the festival.
The fun continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to the public.
