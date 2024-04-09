Long Island doctor killed after being thrown out of camper being towed by truck

Long Island pediatrician killed in accident while on way to view eclipse

BROWNSVILLE, N.Y. -- A getaway to view Monday's eclipse turned tragic for a Long Island family.

Dr. Monika Woroniecka was thrown out of her Airstream camper while it was being towed by a truck her husband was driving.

The 58-year-old was a pediatrician at Stony Brook Children's Hospital.

The accident happened Saturday in Brownsville in upstate New York while the family was headed to the path of totality.

"Inside Edition" spoke with the victim's daughter, Helena.

"The door was shaking a little bit. It sounded super windy even though she had closed it behind her. I saw her one second, and the next she was gone and the door was wide open, and she didn't even have time to scream," she said.

It's illegal to ride in travel trailers in most states, including New York.

