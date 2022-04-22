Dozens of teachers placed on unpaid leave for allegedly using fake vaccine cards

NEW YORK - Dozens of New York City public school teachers have been placed on unpaid leave starting Monday for allegedly submitting fake proof of COVID vaccination.

"I'm really disappointed to learn there were fake vaccination cards. Not only is it illegal, it undermines our entire trust," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Adams says the allegations are under investigation.

The teachers union is calling for due process. They say some of their members have notified the Department of Education that they received the notice in error and have not received a response.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio instituted a vaccine mandate for school and other city employees in the fall, drawing several unsuccessful legal challenges.