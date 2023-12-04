Dozens of people displaced by early morning fire in Plainfield, New Jersey

PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- Dozens of people are displaced following an early morning fire in Plainfield, New Jersey.

The flames broke out shortly after 5 a.m. Monday at an apartment building on West 7th Street.

Several people were transported to the hospital, but we do not know the extent of their injuries.

"We have 20 people in the hospital and we have like 100 people that live in the building that are out of the building, and we do not know how many days they're going to be, but it's at least going to be a couple days," one woman said on the scene.

Residents told CBS New York's Christine Sloan they heard the fire alarm go off and ran for their lives. Several heroes said they knocked on doors as they navigated the smoke-filled hallways, trying to get their neighbors out.

Ricardo De Paz told Sloan he not only got his own family out but helped three members of another family.

"I heard the alarm, and then I opened the door, and when I'm opening the door, the smoke comes for my apartment. And I just picked up my kids and I'm taking them out," he said. "I didn't see anybody, because I'm just walking, because it's too dark, because of the smoke. I just tried to save my family, and I saw some people who tried to save another."

The apartment building sits next to a condemned building, which we have been reporting on for months and speaking with residents about the conditions.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by the apartment building fire at 515 W. 7th Street. While the administration indicated that this building met safety standards unlike its condemned neighbor, we earnestly hope this remains the case. Sadly, this incident took place right before the holiday season. We await more details and encourage the community to stay informed for updates as we unite in offering our support to those affected," Plainfield Councilman Richard Wyatt posted on Facebook. "We express our gratitude to Plainfield Bravest and the fire departments of other municipalities for their commendable efforts."

Police say about 40 people were left without a home after Monday's fire. Many of those displaced are now at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center.

Meanwhile, investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.