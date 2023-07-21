Mayor Eric Adams announces investment of over $40 million to improve Downtown Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- New York City is making changes in Downtown Brooklyn to try to make the streets safer.
It's all part of an investment of over $40 million in new public spaces and transit improvements.
- Related story: Downtown Brooklyn sees more pedestrian seating installations
Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Thursday.
"We're delivering $8 million in green transportation and safety upgrades along Fulton Street and Flatbush, Downtown Brooklyn, including streetscape improvements like new trees and additional seating to create a more attractive retail corridor," Adams said.
They also include plans to redesign intersections, widen sidewalks and add protected bike lanes.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.