Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams announces investment of over $40 million to improve Downtown Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mayor Adams announces over $40M for improvements to Downtown Brooklyn
Mayor Adams announces over $40M for improvements to Downtown Brooklyn 00:46

NEW YORK -- New York City is making changes in Downtown Brooklyn to try to make the streets safer.

It's all part of an investment of over $40 million in new public spaces and transit improvements.

Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Thursday.

"We're delivering $8 million in green transportation and safety upgrades along Fulton Street and Flatbush, Downtown Brooklyn, including streetscape improvements like new trees and additional seating to create a more attractive retail corridor," Adams said.

They also include plans to redesign intersections, widen sidewalks and add protected bike lanes.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 8:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.