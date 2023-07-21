Mayor Eric Adams announces investment of over $40 million to improve Downtown Brooklyn

Mayor Adams announces over $40M for improvements to Downtown Brooklyn

Mayor Adams announces over $40M for improvements to Downtown Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- New York City is making changes in Downtown Brooklyn to try to make the streets safer.

It's all part of an investment of over $40 million in new public spaces and transit improvements.

Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Thursday.

"We're delivering $8 million in green transportation and safety upgrades along Fulton Street and Flatbush, Downtown Brooklyn, including streetscape improvements like new trees and additional seating to create a more attractive retail corridor," Adams said.

They also include plans to redesign intersections, widen sidewalks and add protected bike lanes.