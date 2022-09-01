Watch CBS News
Person of interest in custody after double stabbing in Hell's Kitchen

NEW YORK -- Two people were stabbed in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Both incidents happened near 10th Avenue and West 47th Street in Hell's Kitchen.

Police say first, a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the back with a sharp object, then about 30 minutes later, a 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest.

Investigators say both attacks were unprovoked.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

The NYPD says a person of interest is in custody.

