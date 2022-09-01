Person of interest in custody after double stabbing in Hell's Kitchen
NEW YORK -- Two people were stabbed in Manhattan on Wednesday.
Both incidents happened near 10th Avenue and West 47th Street in Hell's Kitchen.
Police say first, a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the back with a sharp object, then about 30 minutes later, a 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest.
Investigators say both attacks were unprovoked.
The victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover.
The NYPD says a person of interest is in custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.