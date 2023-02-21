"Don't Leave Me Behind:" Documentary about Ukrainian teenage refugees premieres tonight on MTV

NEW YORK -- Friday marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Thousands of Ukrainian citizens have been killed or injured during the brutal conflict, and millions more fled their homeland in search of safety and asylum.

More than five million Ukrainians took refuge in nearby Poland, and it's estimated half of those refugees are teenagers.

Tonight, MTV will tell their stories.

"Don't Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival" chronicles the lives of Ukrainian teenage refugees. Executive Director and Producer Nathaniel Lezra told us what it was like covering the conflict.

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.