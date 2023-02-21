Watch CBS News
Entertainment

"Don't Leave Me Behind:" Documentary about Ukrainian teenage refugees premieres tonight on MTV

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Ukrainian youth documentary premieres tonight
Ukrainian youth documentary premieres tonight 06:24

NEW YORK -- Friday marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine

Thousands of Ukrainian citizens have been killed or injured during the brutal conflict, and millions more fled their homeland in search of safety and asylum. 

More than five million Ukrainians took refuge in nearby Poland, and it's estimated half of those refugees are teenagers. 

Tonight, MTV will tell their stories. 

"Don't Leave Me Behind: Stories of Young Ukrainian Survival" chronicles the lives of Ukrainian teenage refugees. Executive Director and Producer Nathaniel Lezra told us what it was like covering the conflict. 

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 8:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.