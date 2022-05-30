TSA worker shot to death in Brooklyn while on phone with sister

Woman was on phone with her brother when he was shot & killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- It was a violent Memorial Day weekend. More than a dozen people were shot, some fatally.

In Brooklyn, a TSA employee was among the victims. He was on the phone with his sister when he was killed, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday.

"He's like, 'I'm on my way, I'm walking like a mad man,'" Pashona Davy said, "and before I can say to him, 'Why did you say that phrase,' I heard three to four shots on the phone with him, and after that it was a pause."

Davy recounted the last, heartbreaking exchange she had with her brother, Donovan Davy.

It was just after midnight Sunday. Davy said her brother was taking longer than expected to come home from his job at Kennedy Airport to their mom's house. So, she called. Moments later, the conversation was cut short.

"I'm saying 'Donovan, Donovan, Donovan,' and my heart gets lower and lower," Davy said.

Seconds later, Davy heard authorities around her brother. She ran two blocks from their mom's house to Church Avenue and East 35th Street in East Flatbush, where she saw her brother on the ground with gunshot wounds to his neck and leg.

"I ran up close only to see my brother on the floor, trembling, shaking, shaking like he's fighting. So, I'm like, they're doing CPR on him," Davy said.

She said food her brother had picked up was on the ground and that he'd previously stopped at an ATM. It's unclear if money was stolen from him.

Davy said surveillance video from across the street shows the silhouette of her brother walking when someone comes up behind him and runs away down 35th Street.

Police sources said Davy's brother had no criminal record and that this was a targeted shooting, but the motive was unclear.

Police said, according to their video, there was no contact with the suspect prior to the gunshots.

"Why did somebody do this to somebody so pure and somebody that has so much to give to society, that wanted to built the community," Davy said.

Davy said her brother worked at TSA for almost 20 years and spoke multiple languages.

"Helping us with the bomb threats, helping us protect our city by doing his job," Davy said.

Police have not released information about the suspect.