Donald Trump trial expected to cause traffic, parking problems in Lower Manhattan for weeks

NEW YORK -- During the entire length of former President Donald Trump's "hush money" trial there are going to be traffic disruptions and possibly protests.

CBS New York already saw both on Monday, which was only the trial's first day.

The Trump proceeding will cause headaches for people who live, work and visit Lower Manhattan.

"It's important to be down here to see what's going on," one New Yorker said.

What you'll see is extra security and a serious lack of available parking.

NYPD officers at intersections worked Monday to keep drivers and pedestrians moving. However, whenever the former president is on the move to or from his trial you can expect delays from Lower Manhattan up to his Fifth Avenue home, where barricades are set up outside. In addition, 56th Street is closed between Fifth and Madison avenues.

"This is a disturbance for everybody as far as driving trying to get to work on time, getting home safely. So it's a disturbance, but we have no control over it," one woman said.

If you can choose when to be in the area near the courthouse, Wednesdays are your best bet, as the Trump trial will have scheduled midweek breaks.

On Monday, groups supporting Trump and others not in favor were all outnumbered by large crowds of news people.

"There are demonstration for and against Mr. Trump and I used to be a probation officer ... so I know how to get there," a woman said.

It is possible the trial will stretch into June, so driving and parking problems in Lower Manhattan may be a rest of spring thing.