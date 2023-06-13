Donald Trump slated to speak Tuesday night at his club in Bedminster, N.J.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. -- Donald Trump is expected to speak on Tuesday night at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.

The stage is set for the former president to make his speech at around 8:45 p.m.

The chairs are in place for what's expected to be a small audience of his supporters, including some members of the golf club.

As Trump makes his way back to New Jersey from Miami, where he pled not guilty to all 37 counts at his federal indictment hearing, he'll have to drive past dueling protests in Bedminster. One is made up of his supporters, which started around 4 p.m., and the other is expected to start later in the evening with people supporting the Department of Justice's indictment.

Trump also plans to hold a fundraiser. It's being billed as the first major fundraising event of his 2024 presidential campaign.

His team says it is hoping to raise $2 million, which may not be unreasonable considering it claims to have raised several million following Trump's indictment in New York a couple months ago.