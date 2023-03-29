Watch CBS News
Sources: Manhattan grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump not expected to hear case Wednesday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Manhattan grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump is not expected to hear the case Wednesday, according to sources.

The grand jury does not meet on Tuesday, but CBS2's cameras caught District Attorney Alvin Bragg heading into his office around 2:30 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump hears from key witness

Jurors are looking into whether Trump violated campaign finance laws when he allegedly paid off adult film star Stormy Daniels and then booked the payments as legal fees.

March 28, 2023

