Sources: Manhattan grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump not expected to hear case Wednesday

NEW YORK -- The Manhattan grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump is not expected to hear the case Wednesday, according to sources.

The grand jury does not meet on Tuesday, but CBS2's cameras caught District Attorney Alvin Bragg heading into his office around 2:30 p.m.

Jurors are looking into whether Trump violated campaign finance laws when he allegedly paid off adult film star Stormy Daniels and then booked the payments as legal fees.