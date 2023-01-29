Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken closes its doors after 43 years
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- A popular bakery that's served Hoboken for decades sold its last loaf Saturday.
Dom's Bakery Grand closed its doors for good.
The bakery announced the closure a week ago on Facebook.
Dom's has been serving the community and local restaurants bread and other baked goods since 1979.
The owners said, however, the time has come to retire.
