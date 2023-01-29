Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken closes its doors after 43 years

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- A popular bakery that's served Hoboken for decades sold its last loaf Saturday.

Dom's Bakery Grand closed its doors for good.

The bakery announced the closure a week ago on Facebook.

As many of you know, we have made the decision to close this chapter of our lives. We are beyond thankfully to the... Posted by Doms Bakery Grand on Saturday, January 21, 2023

Dom's has been serving the community and local restaurants bread and other baked goods since 1979.

The owners said, however, the time has come to retire.