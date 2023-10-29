Dominic A. Murray 21 Memorial Foundation throws 9th Annual Red Gala in Queens

NEW YORK -- A couple hundred people attended the Ninth Annual Red Gala in Howard Beach, Queens, on Saturday.

The event raises money for the Dominic A. Murray 21 Memorial Foundation. The nonprofit helps to raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest through legislation, education and life-saving tools.

CBS New York's Alice Gainer served as emcee.

Multiple people in the community received awards for their work toward preventing sudden cardiac arrest.

The foundation was created after 17-year-old Dominic Murray collapsed on a basketball court in Suffolk County and died.

"While Dominic is not here, we want to ensure that other children are able to go home to their parents by providing heart screenings, CPR [and] AED training and placing AEDs everywhere," said Melinda Murray-Nyack, Dominic's mother and the founder and president of the foundation.

At a recent heart screening the foundation held, of more than 300 children and young adults screened, six were found with heart abnormalities.