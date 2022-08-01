North Shore Animal League America celebrates "DOGust" to help rescue dogs find loving homes

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- For many animal lovers, it's "DOGust Day." August 1st is recognized as the universal birthday for all rescue-shelter dogs across America.

Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduced us to a family who went to Nassau County to celebrate and adopt a puppy of their own.

Seven-year-old twins Tyler and Allison Paulino were over the moon. Their parents Jennifer and Gerry agreed to drive from New Jersey to Port Washington in search of the perfect pet.

The Paulinos recently lost their beloved family dog to old age and the pain will be eased, they think, with a new adoption.

North Shore Animal League America is throwing a bash complete with bathing parties, hats, treats and "pupcakes." Adoption fees on all canines over 6 months of age will be reduced 50 percent here for the month.

"Celebrate them and the reason why they're here, to help them find their loving home because that's the greatest gift of all," said Nadine Grindell from North Shore Animal League America.

Sadly, pet owners in some areas of the country say they're unable to care for pets post-pandemic.

"If you are overwhelmed, if you're returning to work and they're really not sure what to do right now, we definitely have a lot of resources," said Michal Spiotta from North Shore Animal League America.

There are more than a dozen charity groups helping link pet food pantries, volunteer dog walkers and veterinarian bill assistance.

The Paulinos found a match, now the twins have to choose a name. It's between Cookies or Ice Cream.