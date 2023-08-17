MTA: Dog on subway tracks causes extensive delays on 4/5/6 lines

Dog on subway tracks causes extensive delays in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- A dog is being blamed for some serious commuter delays in Manhattan on Thursday.

The MTA says a dog got onto the tracks near Grand Central and 42nd Street around 2:45 p.m.

That caused extensive delays on the 4, 5 and 6 lines while police searched for the pet.

We're told the dog was found at 28th Street and reunited with its owner.

The MTA is working to get trains back on schedule.