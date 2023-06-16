Watch CBS News
Dog survives 34-foot fall from watchtower in Connecticut state park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Dog rescued from Mount Tom State Park after falling 34 feet from tower
Dog rescued from Mount Tom State Park after falling 34 feet from tower 00:22

WASHINGTON, Conn. -- A dog survived a terrifying tumble from a watchtower in Connecticut on Monday.

Firefighters responded to Mount Tom State Park after the dog jumped 34 feet from the tower.

Crews hiked to the top of Mount Tom and brought the dog back down using special equipment.

6/12/23 - Mt. Tom State Park Canine Rescue At 3:35pm Bantam Fire units were dispatched to Mt. Tom State Park, at the...

Posted by Bantam Fire Company on Monday, June 12, 2023

A veterinarian was awaiting the dog's arrival.

It survived the ordeal without any life-threatening injuries.

