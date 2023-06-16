Dog survives 34-foot fall from watchtower in Connecticut state park
WASHINGTON, Conn. -- A dog survived a terrifying tumble from a watchtower in Connecticut on Monday.
Firefighters responded to Mount Tom State Park after the dog jumped 34 feet from the tower.
Crews hiked to the top of Mount Tom and brought the dog back down using special equipment.
A veterinarian was awaiting the dog's arrival.
It survived the ordeal without any life-threatening injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.