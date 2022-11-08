Dog-friendly coffee shop Chateau le Woof building community in Astoria, Queens

NEW YORK -- One café in New York City is combining two of our favorite things -- coffee and dogs.

It's believed to be the first in the country, but definitely not the last.

At Chateau le Woof, come for a cup of your favorite coffee or latte but stay for the dogs.

The mastermind behind it all is Natassa Contini. The New York City native says she struggled finding a space she could enjoy her coffee while also in the company of her late pitbull, King.

"I had a dream that one day I was sitting in a coffee shop with King, and I woke up that morning and that was my inspiration," Contini told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado.

The first of its kind when it opened back in 2015, Chateau le Woof has grown over the years from strictly serving beverages to offering pet supplies, birthday parties, weekend jazz brunches and even classes on specialty coffees.

"It's been really incredible to be one of the pioneers in this business, the pioneer," Contini said. "We started off as a tiny coffee shop with a little bit of pet supplies, and now 4,000 square feet."

"It's amazing because once I get my coffee, I take him over for his grooming. He can have a little puppy treat or a pup cake, and I get a lot of work done," said customer Brittany Tucker.

The team of pro baristas say they pride themselves on not only being a welcoming space for dogs and their owners, but for offering a quality experience.

"We want to give a luxury coffee experience when you come in here with your dog," Javi Alvarez said. "You get the experience of understanding coffee to another level that you're not normally used to."

During the pandemic, a tough time for many small businesses, Chateau le Woof was able to expand.

"One side dedicated to just for a coffee shop, so if you don't have a dog," Contini said. "We also have the pet side, where you can purchase pet supplies. We have an off-leash play area, where dogs interact and hang and play."

Contini said although they're no longer the only dog café in the city, what's unique about Chateau le Woof is the community.

"How often can you hang with your dog and grab a cup of coffee and talk to your neighbor?" she said.

If you need a dog-friendly option for Thanksgiving, the café is offering a three-course Dogsgiving meal for you and your furry friend.