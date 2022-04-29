Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended 2 seasons over sex assault allegations

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended two full seasons over allegations of sexual assault.

Major League Baseball handed down the 324-game suspension on Friday.

The Dodgers immediately released a statement in response to the suspension.

"Today we were informed that MLB has concluded its investigation into allegations that have been made against Trevor Bauer, and the Commissioner has issued his decision regarding discipline," the Dodgers wrote. "The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault. We've cooperated fully with MLB's investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner's enforcement of the Policy. We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner's decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete."

Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2021 when the Pasadena Police Department confirmed it was investigating an allegation that Bauer sexually assaulted a San Diego woman at his home on two separate occasions, on April 21 and May 16.

In February, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced they would not be filing criminal charges in the case.

Bauer took to Twitter Friday afternoon to say that he would appeal the suspension.

