Doctors say inflation and rising grocery costs are negatively impacting nutrition

Doctors see inflation having negative impact on nutrition

Doctors see inflation having negative impact on nutrition

Doctors see inflation having negative impact on nutrition

NEW YORK -- From the gas station to the grocery store, we're all feeling the squeeze of inflation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of eggs has gone up nearly 40%, butter is up 24%, milk up 17% and cereal 16%.

Inflation and nutrition go hand in hand. Because of the rising costs, people are buying less expensive food. And less expensive often means less nutritional value.

Now, doctors across the Tri-State Area are seeing the effects.

Cardiovascular disease expert Dr. Nidhi Kuman sat down with CBS News New York to discuss the rise in blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar, as well as mental health concerns.

Watch her full interview above for more information.