Doctors at 2 Queens hospitals give their strike notice for later this month

NEW YORK -- Doctors at Jamaica and Flushing hospitals in Queens gave their strike notice to their employer on Monday.

About 300 physicians voted to authorize a strike last week.

Their demands include living wage, adequate benefits and patient care.

A union spokesperson said members are still hopeful their employer, Medisys, will bargain in good faith to avert a strike.

CBS2 reached out to the company and are waiting to hear back.

Tentative strike dates are May 15, 16 and 17.

First published on May 1, 2023

