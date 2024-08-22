DNC Day 4: Kamala Harris to accept presidential nomination on final day of the Democratic convention

Kamala Harris's path to DNC stage The decades-long journey that brought Harris from California to DNC stage 03:07

Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to accept her party's nomination for president on Thursday, as the Democratic National Convention comes to a close.

Harris' address comes after her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, formally accepted the party's nomination for vice president on the third night of the convention. In the night's keynote address, Walz introduced himself on the national stage, telling the story of his time in the National Guard, his work as a public school teacher and coach, and his 12 years in Congress, while driving home the value of simply being a good neighbor.

Delegates also heard from former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with a slew of Democrats in Congress and other elected officials from across the country. And a handful of celebrities — including Oprah Winfrey — made an appearance.

The third night of the convention also featured testimonials from Americans on a range of issues, from abortion to LGBTQ rights, as they advocated for freedoms that they argued a Harris-Walz administration would protect.

Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota and Democratic vice-presidential nominee, speaks during the Democratic National Convention. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Image

What's on the agenda?

Each day of the convention features a theme related to the tagline, "For the People, For Our Future." Thursday's theme is centered on the "For Our Future" element, where the party is set to highlight how the Harris-Walz plans to lead the nation forward.

The Day 4 programming gets underway at 5:30 p.m. CT, or 6:30 p.m. ET. For a detailed list of events, see the DNC's schedule on their website.

Who's speaking?

Although an official schedule has yet to be released, more prominent Democrats are expected to speak on the final day of the convention before Harris delivers her remarks to cap Day 4 — and the convention more broadly.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge are set to address the convention on Thursday, along with Sens. Alex Padilla of California, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Mark Kelly of Arizona. Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, a gun control advocate who is married to Kelly, will also address the convention. And former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, is also expected to speak. Govs. Maura Healey of Massachusetts, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Roy Cooper of North Carolina are also slated to address the delegates.

How to watch the 2024 DNC with cable

CBS television stations will have coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET during the four days. Find your local CBS station here.

How to watch the 2024 DNC without cable

CBS News 24/7

will have coverage of the convention throughout the day and will stream each night's keynote speeches, and can also be viewed on your mobile or streaming device. A livestream of the convention will be available on the DNC's website, along with platforms like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.