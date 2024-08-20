Watch Live: DNC Night 2 underway with Obama, Bernie Sanders set to speak

The second night of the Democratic National Convention is underway Tuesday evening, with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama set to address delegates in their hometown of Chicago.

Twenty years ago this summer, Barack Obama delivered the keynote address at the 2004 DNC in Boston, a rousing speech that rocketed him to nationwide fame and, four years later, the party's presidential nomination. On Tuesday, he will make the case for Vice President Kamala Harris, who was an early supporter of his insurgent 2008 bid.

Tuesday's session will also feature speeches from Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont who ran for the presidency himself in 2016 and 2020, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump got their turn on stage earlier in the night, including Stephanie Grisham, Trump's former White House press secretary who said she is voting for Harris.

The candidate and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, are holding a rally in Milwaukee as the convention is ongoing. Delegates are holding a ceremonial roll call vote to reaffirm her status as the nominee, which she formally secured in a vote earlier this month.

The convention kicked off Monday with an address from President Biden, who stepped aside to make way for Harris last month. The former president delivered an enthusiastic and emotional speech endorsing Harris as his successor, vowing to be the "best volunteer" for her campaign.

Ceremonial roll call underway to reaffirm Harris as Democratic presidential nominee

Harris' nomination for president was made official on Aug. 6 after the party's virtual roll call concluded. But each state delegation is taking part in a "celebratory" roll call to announce their votes for Harris at the convention.

Sen. Chris Coons, a close ally of Mr. Biden's, and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, both of Delaware, kicked off the roll call announcing their state's support for the vice president.

Stephanie Grisham, ex-Trump press secretary, condemns former boss

Stephanie Grisham, a former Trump White House press secretary and top aide to Melania Trump, said she's encouraging voters to support Harris over Trump because "I love my country more than my party."

"I wasn't just a Trump supporter. I was a true believer. I was one of his closest advisers. The Trump family became my family," she said. "I saw him when the cameras were off. Behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supporters. He calls them basement dwellers."

She condemned Trump, saying he has no morals or truth.

"He used to tell me, 'It doesn't matter what you say, Stephanie, say it enough and people will believe you,'" she said.

Grisham resigned after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. In her speech, she said she asked the first lady whether she could post about there being no place for lawlessness or violence. The first lady, according to Grisham, said no.

Project 2025 returns on convention's second night

Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta speaks about Project 2025 during Night 2 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democrats continued to tie Trump to Project 2025, a policy guide for the next Republican presidential administration put together by the Heritage Foundation. Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta brought the 900-page policy guide with him on stage and said Republicans are trying to "shove this down our throats."

"It is a radical plan to drag us backwards, bankrupt the middle class and raise prices on working families like yours and mine," he said, focusing on the economic plans included in the initiative.

Michigan state Rep. Mallory McMorrow spoke about the presidential transition project on the first night of the convention as part of Democrats' efforts to warn Americans of what would be in store if Trump is elected to a second term.

The former president, though, has distanced himself from the effort.

Grandsons of Jimmy Carter and JFK kick off Night 2

Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, said his grandfather, who is about to turn 100, wished he could be at the convention.

He said his grandfather, who has been in hospice care, is "holding on" to vote for Harris in November.

"Kamala Harris carries my grandfather's legacy," he said. "She knows what is right, and she fights for it. She understands that leadership is about service, not selfishness, that you can show strength and demonstrate decency and that you can get a whole lot more done with a smile than with a scowl."

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, recalled his grandfather inspiring "a new generation to ask what they could do for our country."

"His call to action is now ours to answer," he said. "Because, once again, the torch has been passed to a new generation, to a leader who shares my grandfather's energy, vision and optimism for our future. That leader is Vice President Kamala Harris."

Emhoff to tell convention Harris is "ready to lead"

Emhoff, Harris' husband, is poised to address the convention on its second night and will tell the crowd of assembled delegates and Democratic luminaries that Harris is a "happy warrior" who is prepared to lead the country.

"Now that the country needs her, she's showing you what we already know: she's ready to lead, she brings both joy and toughness to this task, and she will be a great president who we will all be proud of," Emhoff will say, according to excerpts of his remarks released by the Democratic National Convention Committee.

Emhoff, the first person to hold the role of second gentleman, will also praise Harris' passion and toughness, saying it will benefit the nation.

"America, in this election, you have to decide who to trust with your family's future," he will say, according to the remarks. "I trusted Kamala with our family's future. It was the best decision I ever made."

Who's speaking at the DNC tonight?

Here's the full list of speakers for Tuesday night at the DNC:

Jaime Harrison , chairman of the Democratic National Committee

, chairman of the Democratic National Committee Mitch Landrieu , DNC Night 2 co-chair and committee co-chair

, DNC Night 2 co-chair and committee co-chair Jason Carter , former President Jimmy Carter's grandson

, former President Jimmy Carter's grandson Jack Schlossberg , President John F. Kennedy's grandson

, President John F. Kennedy's grandson Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta

Kyle Sweetser , former Trump voter

, former Trump voter Stephanie Grisham , Trump's former White House press secretary

, Trump's former White House press secretary Nabela Noor , content creator

, content creator Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan

of Michigan Kenneth Stribling , retired Teamster

, retired Teamster Ceremonial roll call

Ana Navarro

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

of Vermont Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois

of Illinois Ken Chenault , business executive

, business executive Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico

of New Mexico Angela Alsobrooks , Democratic Senate candidate from Maryland

, Democratic Senate candidate from Maryland John Giles , mayor of Mesa, Arizona

, mayor of Mesa, Arizona Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

of Illinois Douglas Emhoff , second gentleman

, second gentleman Michelle Obama , former first lady

, former first lady Barack Obama, former president