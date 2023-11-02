Watch CBS News
Children's craft buttons recalled over high lead levels

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There's a major recall of children's craft buttons because they contain high levels of lead.

The buttons by Dixon Ticonderoga were sold in a 1-pound clear plastic bag with a cardboard label that says "Creativity Street" and "Assorted Craft Buttons."

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says levels of lead in the buttons exceed the federal content ban.

They were sold at Blick Art Materials, which has at least six locations in New York City, and Staples stores nationwide.

Consumers should stop using the buttons and contact Dixon Ticonderoga for a refund.

For more information, click here.

