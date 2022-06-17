Watch CBS News
Suffolk County police want help solving 2019 cold case shooting in Dix Hills

DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island want help to solve a mysterious cold case.

Three years ago this week, a beloved grandfather was found dead in the kitchen of his Dix Hills home.

Armindo Reis, a 74-year-old widower who owned a contracting company, lived alone and was a fixture in the community.

His son found his father's body. Suffolk County detectives say he had been shot to death.

The family is desperate for answers. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

