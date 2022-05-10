Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers bringing "DiscOasis" disco roller rink to Central Park

NEW YORK -- This summer, New Yorkers can roll their way into a new '70s-themed musical and theatrical journey at the iconic Wollman Rink in Central Park.

The skating experience starts in June and will be curated by a Grammy-winning disco king.

Known for being celebratory and inclusive, disco music is once again being used to bring New Yorkers together.

"Now we are going to get our groove back. Stella is not only going to get her groove, New York is going to get their groove back and enjoy the beauty of being in the city," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Who better to get the people dancing than legendary Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers? A skater himself, the multiple Grammy winner unveiled his musical and theatrical "DiscOasis" at Wollman Rink.

"I didn't get a car until I was, like, 26, 27 years old, so skating was just a part of, not only of my recreation, but it was my transportation and it was fun," Rodgers said.

The roller disco experience will feature live performances, DJs, games and a dance floor.

"When people are going to be dancing to your music here this summer, the list that you're going to curate, what do you want them to feel?" CBS2's Astrid Martinez asked Rodgers.

"Joy, happiness, and to just forget your problems," he said.

"We wanted it to be a place where everybody felt like there was something for them here. So we do that via our programming, we do that with our pricing, we do that with our products and we do that with our food," said Wollman Rink Vice President Stefanie Tomlin.

That's especially true for Melba Wilson, whose restaurant will be featured at the rink this summer.

"We share our culture through food," she said.

With diversity on the menu, all New Yorkers can get ready to disco skate the summer away to whatever music that makes them happy.

After a successful run in Los Angeles, DiscOasis runs in New York from June 16 through Oct. 1. Tickets are now on sale now.