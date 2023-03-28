Disabled riders say new LIRR schedules creating new struggles

Commuters in wheelchairs say LIRR changes have created more challenges

NEW YORK -- As we've seen recently, it's been a chaotic commute for Long Island Rail Road riders because of new schedules.

It's an even bigger challenge for people who are in wheelchairs, especially during rush hour.

Disabled commuters say new changes in the system are making riding the rails for them increasingly stressful.

Nadia Holubnyczyj of Floral Park is always on the move, but says lately she's been struggling under the new LIRR service.

"For the disabled, it's not a favor, it's a right," Holubnyczyj said.

She said her recent rush hour journeys turned harrowing when an elevator broke down at Jamaica Station, and she discovered more frequent transfers are needed due to the opening of Grand Central Madison.

"There are also safety issues going on. Those platforms at Jamaica get extremely crowded," Holubnyczyj said.

Bryanna Copeland of Franklin Square says her wheelchair was unable to cut through a stopped train to board one on another platform, adding trains no longer wait for connections.

"Between the anger and the frustration, it's a lot," Copeland said.

She says the gap still requires a ramp, whether at Jamaica or Grand Central.

"The conductor saw me and I guess he wasn't quick enough," Copeland said. "As he's getting the ramp, the door shuts and the train just goes off."

The LIRR Care Program allows customers to arrange for assistance getting on or off a train, but the program requires a two-hour prior notification.

Disabled riders that spoke to CBS2 said they can't be spontaneous travelers and question why it's their responsibility to make accommodations.

"We're talking about public transportation. We are productive members of society," Holubnyczyj said.

"I'm a person with a disability, myself, so I understand what can happen to a rider when there is a lot of movement happening around them," MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo said. "The reality is no one should be rushing to make these transfers. You have such added services. There's another train behind that one two-three minutes away and for people with disabilities, we've never seen such a demand for elevators and escalators."

Disabled riders say it's imperative the new MTA app is up to date on out-of-service elevators and cancellations.

"It's like trying to figure out the quickest way because you don't want to miss the train," Copeland said.

"I have the right to same and equal service as every single taxpayer," Holubnyczyj added. "There needs to be a better conversation with the MTA."

MTA leaders say they are listening. In fact, Chairman Janno Lieber says the railroad will look for increased opportunities to make the new system even more accessible for all.