Watch CBS News

Dinosaur Safari returns to the Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Dinosaurs return to Bronx Zoo 00:23

NEW YORK - The dinosaur safari is returning to the public at the Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo

The popular attraction has not been at the zoo since 2019. 

dinosaur-02.jpg
Installation of the Dinosaur Safari at the Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo.  © WCS

Zoo officials say it's an immersive experience with a quarter mile long, walk-through exhibit. 

It features 52 life sized animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar. 

The dinosaur safari runs through October 30th. 

For more information, CLICK HERE

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 11, 2022 / 10:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.