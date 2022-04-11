Dinosaur Safari returns to the Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo

NEW YORK - The dinosaur safari is returning to the public at the Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo.

The popular attraction has not been at the zoo since 2019.

Installation of the Dinosaur Safari at the Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo. © WCS

Zoo officials say it's an immersive experience with a quarter mile long, walk-through exhibit.

It features 52 life sized animatronic dinosaurs that move and roar.

The dinosaur safari runs through October 30th.

For more information, CLICK HERE.