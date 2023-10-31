New York City rolls out plans for permanent outdoor dining program

NEW YORK -- New York City is rolling out plans for its new permanent outdoor dining program.

It's called Dining Out NYC.

The new plan allows for year-round sidewalk dining and roadway set-ups eight months out of the year.

Specific guidelines for the size and materials for structures will be outlined.

Watch: NYC DOT commissioner breaks down newly drafted outdoor dining rules



The city will hear feedback on the proposed rules during a public hearing in November.

Restaurants can apply for outdoor dining in early 2024.