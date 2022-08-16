Watch CBS News
Dîner en Blanc returning to New York City in September

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Dîner en Blanc returning to New York City after 2-year hiatus
NEW YORK -- The world's largest dinner party is making a comeback.

Dîner en Blanc is returning to New York City after a two-year pandemic pause.

Plans are in the works for the elegant pop-up picnic, where attendees get decked out in white.

As customary, the location has yet to be announced, but organizers say it will be held on Sept. 19.

The soiree attracts food lovers, cultural enthusiasts and fashionistas to gather at an iconic location. Past venues have included Lincoln Center and Bryant Park.

Dîner en Blanc debuted in the city over a decade ago and is held in over 120 cities in 40 countries around the world.

August 16, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

