Dîner en Blanc back in New York City after pandemic pause

NEW YORK -- The world's largest dinner party is making a comeback.

Dîner en Blanc is returning to New York City on Monday, after a two-year pause during the pandemic.

Rules for the elegant pop-up dining experience are simple. Just dress in all white and bring a folding table, chairs and a white tablecloth.

The location has yet to be announced, which is customary. Past venues include Lincoln Center and Bryant Park.

Dîner en Blanc is held in more than 120 cities around the world.